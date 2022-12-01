5 gang members plead guilty in 2018 killing of Bronx teen Lesandro "Junior" Guzman Feliz
NEW YORK -- Five gang members have pleaded guilty in the killing of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman Feliz.
The Bronx District Attorney says the five members of the Trinitarios gang will serve between 12-15 years each. They reached plea agreements on charges of first-degree manslaughter.
RELATED STORY: 2 Trinitarios gang leaders sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2018 murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz
In June of 2018, Junior was chased into a bodega in the Belmont section, dragged out and stabbed to death. He was not the intended target.
Seven other gang members have already been convicted and sentenced.
