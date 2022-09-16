2 Trinitarios gang leaders face sentencing in 2018 murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz

NEW YORK -- Two Trinitarios gang leaders convicted in the 2018 murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz will appear in a Bronx courtroom Friday for sentencing.

Prosecutors say Diego Suero and Frederick Then ordered gang members to murder the 15-year-old after he was mistaken for being in a rival gang.

They were found guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in July. Now, sentencing is set for 11 a.m. at the Bronx Supreme Court.

It has been more than four years that Guzman-Feliz's mother, Leandra, has been feeling the pain of losing her son.

Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was dragged from a bodega and stabbed to death by Trinitarios gang members in 2018. CBS2

The 15-year-old was chased into a Bronx bodega, then dragged out and killed by Trinitarios gang members in 2018.

In total, 14 men were charged in his murder. Suero and Then face 25 years to life for their roles.

Police believe they were the local leaders of the gang and ordered lower-level members to carry out the murder.

"I thank the jury people, because they found them guilty, and this is the jury protecting the community," Leandra Feliz told CBS2.

His death shocked the city and sparked protests, demanding "Justice for Junior."

The 15-year-old lived about a block from where he was killed and had aspired to become a police officer. He was part of the NYPD's Explorers Program.

His mother said the verdict was one step toward justice.

"Thank you to everyone who made that possible, and I need to have everyone together again for the next trial, because we don't finish yet," she said.

The district attorney says Guzman-Feliz's mother will be there Friday for the sentencing, where impact statements will be made.