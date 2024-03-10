Watch CBS News
The Point: Why NYC sued social media companies & a lawmaker/stand-up comic is running for governor of New Jersey

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Is social media fueling a youth mental health crisis?
The Point

New York City's health commissioner discusses the evils of social media and its impact on kids' health. Plus, we speak with the New Jersey lawmaker and stand-up comic running for governor - no joke! 

Talking Points

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, New York City's health commissioner, details why the city is suing social media companies for allegedly fueling a youth mental health crisis. 

Mayor Eric Adams has said he wants to recover the $100 million the city spends on the mental health crisis every year.

Plus, Vasan weighs in on the rising popularity of the drug Ozempic. 

New Jersey State Sen. Jon Bramnick was the first Republican to announce he's running for governor in 2025. He's also a stand-up comic, but his campaign for the state house is a serious endeavor. 

Bramnick isn't like most Republicans. He supports abortion rights and doesn't support former President Donald Trump.

In a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York, Bramnick spoke more about his background in comedy and politics. 

Your Point

Does New York City have a housing crisis and is there a solution? We asked New Yorkers to weigh in. 

