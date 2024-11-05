New Jersey election results show live vote count for the 2024 races

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey voters are making their voices heard in the 2024 election in the Garden State.

Much attention is being paid to the Curtis Bashaw (R) - Andy Kim (D) race for U.S. Senate. The winner will take over the seat that was held by Sen. Robert Menendez, who resigned after being convicted on corruption charges.

In the U.S. House races, arguably the most-watched New Jersey contest is between Rep. Thomas Kean, Jr. (R) vs. Susan Altman (D) in the 7th District.

In the presidential race, New Jersey has voted for the Democratic candidate in every election since 1992.

President - New Jersey election results

U.S. Senate - New Jersey election results



U.S. Representative - New Jersey election results



