Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey election results show live vote count for the 2024 races

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey voters are making their voices heard in the 2024 election in the Garden State. 

Much attention is being paid to the Curtis Bashaw (R) - Andy Kim (D) race for U.S. Senate. The winner will take over the seat that was held by Sen. Robert Menendez, who resigned after being convicted on corruption charges

In the U.S. House races, arguably the most-watched New Jersey contest is between Rep. Thomas Kean, Jr. (R) vs. Susan Altman (D) in the 7th District.

In the presidential race, New Jersey has voted for the Democratic candidate in every election since 1992. 

President - New Jersey election results

U.S. Senate - New Jersey election results

U.S. Representative - New Jersey election results


Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.