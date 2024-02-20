Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka: "I want to be the governor of the state of New Jersey"

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka: "I want to be the governor of the state of New Jersey"

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka: "I want to be the governor of the state of New Jersey"

NEWARK, N.J. -- Another high-profile mayor says he wants to jump into the New Jersey gubernatorial race.

At a Black History Month event Monday night, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said, "I want to be the governor of the state of New Jersey."

Baraka made the announcement with influential Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman by his side.

"We're tired of supporting mediocre people over our damn selves," Baraka said.

While it's unclear whether his statement was an official announcement of his candidacy, last year, the mayor said it was a consideration.

Monday night, he indicated it won't be a traditional campaign.

"We don't want to be in your think tanks," Baraka said.

Baraka joins a crowded field of Democrats, including Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, who congratulated Baraka on X, saying in part, "a robust primary is healthy."

Congratulations to @rasjbaraka on entering the race and I think the more voices with different viewpoints only serves to benefit the residents of NJ. A robust primary is healthy. Essex County will be an interesting place for sure! https://t.co/00GXDP3AM6 — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) February 20, 2024

Former state senator Stephen Sweeney, who lost his seat to a truck driver in 2021, is also in the mix.

Political insiders tell CBS New York's Christine Sloan that Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is the favorite with Democratic power brokers and will likely make an announcement after the November election. Sloan spoke to Sherrill in early February.

"You might be throwing your hat in to run for governor of the state of New Jersey?" Sloan asked at the time.

"I am focused on my work down in Washington," Sherrill said.

Meanwhile, Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who came close to beating Gov. Phil Murphy in the last election, said, "You bet I am [going to run for governor]. We'll be declaring officially in the coming weeks."

He added, "I'm also running because nothing's changed. This is still the highest property taxes in the nation, still the worst place in the country to do business."

Political analysts say Republican State Sen. Jon Bramnick could be a fierce opponent to Ciattarelli in the primary. Bramnick's spoken out against former President Donald Trump.

"I think we would win overwhelmingly if we would stick to the issues and get away from crazy stuff," Bramnick said.

Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller tells Sloan he's taking a close look at running, too, and political insiders say Congressman Josh Gottheimer could decide after the November election.