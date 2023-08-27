Watch CBS News
The Point: Steven Fulop makes case to be New Jersey's "transportation governor" & Mark Levine says New York has hate crime "loopholes"

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Steven Fulop wants to be "transportation candidate" in N.J. governor's race
This week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tackled issues from reverse congestion pricing to antisemitism.  

Fulop is running for governor of New Jersey and he's pitching himself as the "transportation governor," among other things. 

Levine has a lot of post-pandemic problems to deal with in Manhattan, including a housing crisis, but he's also trying to take on the rise in antisemitism and close "loopholes" in New York's hate crime laws. 

In many ways, technology makes life more convenient, but is it worth the loss of privacy? We asked New Yorkers to weigh in.

In a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Fulop shared his go-to meals and evaluated Gov. Phil Murphy's time in office.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

