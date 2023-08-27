The Point: Steven Fulop makes case to be New Jersey's "transportation governor" & Mark Levine says New York has hate crime "loopholes"

Steven Fulop wants to be "transportation candidate" in N.J. governor's race

This week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tackled issues from reverse congestion pricing to antisemitism.

Talking Points

Fulop is running for governor of New Jersey and he's pitching himself as the "transportation governor," among other things.

Levine has a lot of post-pandemic problems to deal with in Manhattan, including a housing crisis, but he's also trying to take on the rise in antisemitism and close "loopholes" in New York's hate crime laws.

Your Point

In many ways, technology makes life more convenient, but is it worth the loss of privacy? We asked New Yorkers to weigh in.

Exclamation Point

In a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Fulop shared his go-to meals and evaluated Gov. Phil Murphy's time in office.

