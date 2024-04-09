Jack Ciattarelli announces plans to run for New Jersey governor in 2025

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka: "I want to be the governor of the state of New Jersey"

TRENTON, N.J. -- Jack Ciattarelli on Tuesday officially announced that he will seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination in New Jersey in 2025.

Ciattarelli told CBS New York's Christine Sloan in February about his intentions to run for governor for a third time.

"I'm also running because nothing's changed. This is still the highest property taxes in the nation, still the worst place in the country to do business," he said at the time.

He came close to beating Gov. Phil Murphy in the last election in 2021.

In his speech Tuesday, Ciattarelli said he will fight for a constitutional amendment on term limits for state lawmakers.

Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick announced his 2025 run in January.

At a Black History Month event in February, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, a Democrat, stated, "I want to be the governor of the state of New Jersey," although it was unclear whether it was an official announcement of his candidacy.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and former state senator Stephen Sweeney are also among the Democrats who plan on running.

Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term.