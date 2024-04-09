Watch CBS News
Local News

Jack Ciattarelli announces plans to run for New Jersey governor in 2025

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka: "I want to be the governor of the state of New Jersey"
Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka: "I want to be the governor of the state of New Jersey" 02:11

TRENTON, N.J. -- Jack Ciattarelli on Tuesday officially announced that he will seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination in New Jersey in 2025.

Ciattarelli told CBS New York's Christine Sloan in February about his intentions to run for governor for a third time.

"I'm also running because nothing's changed. This is still the highest property taxes in the nation, still the worst place in the country to do business," he said at the time.  

He came close to beating Gov. Phil Murphy in the last election in 2021.

In his speech Tuesday, Ciattarelli said he will fight for a constitutional amendment on term limits for state lawmakers.

Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick announced his 2025 run in January.

At a Black History Month event in February, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, a Democrat, stated, "I want to be the governor of the state of New Jersey," although it was unclear whether it was an official announcement of his candidacy.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and former state senator Stephen Sweeney are also among the Democrats who plan on running.

Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 10:52 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.