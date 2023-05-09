NYPD: Molotov cocktail found during protests calling for justice for Jordan Neely

Nearly a dozen arrested as protests continue over Jordan Neely's death

NEW YORK - There have been more arrests as protestors calling for justice for Jordan Neely tangled with police again Monday night.

The Manhattan DA is expected to bring the case against a Marine veteran seen putting Neely in a deadly chokehold to a grand jury as early as Tuesday.

Community members turned activists protesting Neely's death took over part of the East Village Monday night. Roughly 150 gathered for a march demanding charges against Marine veteran Daniel Penny. It quickly turned chaotic.

Police arrested 11 people - some seen bloody - for things like unlawful protest and use of a bullhorn.

"As we started to move the crowd, we found a Molotov cocktail that was in the crowd on the ground," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. "We respect people's right to protest, but we cannot have people bring weapons."

A veteran photojournalist for the New York Times was among those detained, who police said tried to interfere with arrests.

Since Neely's death last Monday, protestors have been calling for charges against Penny, 24, who was seen on video holding Neely in a chokehold on an F train.

In cell phone video of the attack, a bystander pleads with Penny to release the chokehold.

"My wife is ex-military. You're gonna kill him now," the person said.

Witnesses told police that Neely, a homeless Michael Jackson impersonator, had been acting erratically on the train, screaming and saying he wasn't afraid to die.

Neely has dozens of prior arrests.

Penny was questioned by police and released without being charged.

Penny's attorney claims his client was protecting himself and others, writing in a statement "Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death."

Neely's family reacted with their own statement, saying Penny's words represent "character assassination" and are "a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life."

Protestors say they plan to continue demonstrating and demanding justice for Neely.