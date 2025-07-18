Watch CBS News
JFK airport has brief ground stop Friday due to plane with hydraulic issue

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

There was a ground stop at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday as an inbound plane experienced an issue with its hydraulics. 

According to the FAA, Delta Flight 183 from Rome landed safely at JFK at around 1:30 p.m. after the crew reported the issue. 

There were no injuries and passengers have since left the plane. 

The runway was temporarily closed during the incident, but has since reopened. Other runways continued to function as normal, and the Port Authority said there was "minimal impact" to overall activity at the airport. 

The ground stop was in effect until about 2:30 p.m. 

The FAA is investigating the incident. 

You can check the current status of flights at JFK here

