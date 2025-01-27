New York Jets introduce Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey: "Put your seatbelts on. Get ready for the ride"

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets introduced the men in charge of the team's future Monday.

New head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey met the media for the first time since they were hired following exhaustive searches to fill both positions.

Glenn joins the Jets after four seasons as defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Mougey spent the last three seasons as the assistant GM of the Denver Broncos. Glenn and Mougey were the only candidates of the 16 the Jets identified to get a second interview for each position.

The Jets finished the 2024 season 5-12, and missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, the longest current playoff of any team in the four major North American professional sports leagues.

"We're the freaking N.Y. Jets and we're built for this s***"

Glenn, 52, didn't waste time addressing the elephant in the room, saying that a decision about quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future would be made very soon. He added that decision would be based on what's best for the team.

Glenn also had a colorful message for the team.

"To any player that's here now: Put your seatbelts on. Get ready for the ride," Glenn said. "Here's what I do know. We're the freaking New York Jets and we're built for this s***."

"AG and I are going to pour our hearts and soul into this job, and do everything we can to bring a Super Bowl back, and bring a winning team back to the New York Jets," Mougey said.

For Glenn, it's a homecoming back to the team that drafted him in 1994 and would later scout for.

"I look forward to this. I look forward to it. It's going to be a great ride, it really is. There's nothing better than having your start here as a player, here as a scout, and now here as a head coach. And I'm ready for it," Glenn said.

"There's nothing better than winning here In New York"

There was no doubt where Glenn wanted to get his first head coaching job.

"Listen, I wanted this job. I interviewed for a number of them, but I wanted this job," Glenn said. "I didn't want to leave the building without shaking [owner Woody Johnson's] hand and make sure we had a contract. So I'm just telling you now, everything else was really out of it. It's all about the Jets, and it's been that way from the beginning."

Glenn already knows the pressures of playing here in New York, performing on the biggest of stages, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in the league.

"There's nothing better than winning here in New York. Nothing better. No better place I would rather be. So, coming here and winning here, and we have a chance to capture this city -- looking forward to it," Glenn said. "Can't wait."

It's poetic that 31 years ago, the Jets drafted Glenn. He wore number 31 with the franchise for eight seasons. He said he learned "sustained success." After a one-win season in '96, the team never had a losing record with Glenn on the team. He wants to bring that kind of success back to the Jets.