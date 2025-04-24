Who is Armand Membou, the Jets' first pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

The New York Jets selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

With the Jets entering the draft with several needs, including at right tackle, new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn opted to add another big, physical building block for the offensive line.

The addition of Membou comes a year after New York drafted Olu Fashanu with the 11th overall pick. Fashanu started at both offensive tackle spots last year, but played well late after he took over on the left side for the injured Tyron Smith. If Fashanu stays at left tackle, it would appear Membou would take over on the right side.

"I had a feeling this was going to be my home," Membou said during a video call moments after being drafted.

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 23: Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers on November 23, 2024 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jets have an opening at right tackle after Morgan Moses signed with New England as a free agent last month. New York also has Carter Warren, Max Mitchell and Chukwuma Okorafor who could play right tackle, but the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Membou could be a plug-in and play option.

Membou has terrific speed and body control and has been impressive as a pass blocker. He was a second-team All-SEC selection last season after starting 12 games at right tackle for Missouri. He also allowed no sacks last season and should help provide protection for new Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

"They're getting a mauler, for sure," Membou said. "I'm going to make sure to keep my quarterback clean."

Membou's selection at No. 7 marked the first time the Jets have taken a player in that spot in the NFL draft.