NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani meeting today to discuss transition

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is meeting with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday.

Adams made the announcement just before the two were set to sit down.

"We're going to turn over documents of our transition, and he can make a determination of what projects he wants to continue. Every mayor brings their pet projects, and what I must do is show what we have accomplished and turn over documents so he can determine if he wants to continue or not," Adams said.

Adams touted his record and discussed the importance of continuing what he considers to be successful programs into the next administration.

"And we want to show the incoming mayor what we've done, how we've brought down crime, how we've built more housing than any other mayor in the history of the city, how we have more jobs in the history of the city. We broke the record 11 times. How we have more small businesses, how we've outpaced the state in reading and math," Adams said. "Of all the things that we've done, I want him to continue that success. And I think that the best level of appreciation is duplication, and I think they're going to duplicate a lot of things that we've done."

Adams made the announcement on the same day the NYPD released crime figures showing a historic drop in shootings so far this year. During the campaign, Adams and Mamdani clashed over their vision for public safety, although Mamdani has since asked Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to stay on, and she has agreed.

Word of the meeting comes as the Mamdani campaign is continuing its fundraising to help cover the costs of the transition, which are not eligible for public funding.