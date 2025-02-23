Jason Robertson's hat trick powers Stars past Islanders 4-3

Jason Robertson's third career hat trick lifted the Dallas Stars past the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Jake Oettinger finished with 35 saves and Sam Steel also scored for Dallas, which held on after a late charge by the Islanders.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau appeared to tie it for New York in the closing minutes, but the referee ruled Pierre Engvall interfered with Oettinger and the goal was disallowed.

Engvall, Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Duclair scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves, but the Islanders fell in their first game following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Dallas defenseman Lian Bischel left late in the second period and didn't return after taking a check to the head from the Islanders' Casey Cizikas.

Palmieri tied it at 2 at 8:55 of the second, but Robertson scored two power-play goals to complete the hat trick and give the Stars a 4-2 edge.

Duclair pulled the Islanders within a goal when he collected a loose puck and slid a backhander past Oettinger at 9:17 of the third.

Takeaways

Stars: Dallas improved to 17-11-1 on the road this season and have the third-most wins away from home in the Western Conference.

Islanders: Brock Nelson was the lone Islanders player who participated in the 4 Nations Face-off, but New York looked a step slower than Dallas, which defeated New Jersey 4-2 on Saturday.

Key moment

Cizikas received a match penalty for his hit to Bischel's head and Roberston scored twice on the man-advantage to give Dallas a two-goal advantage.

Key stat

New York fell to 13-19-3 when allowing the opening goal. The Islanders also dropped to 16-21-6 when they did not score a power-play goal. ... Nelson surpassed Pat LaFontaine for eighth on the Islanders' career scoring list with 567 points.

Up next

The Stars visit Columbus on Tuesday to wrap up a three-game road trip and the Islanders host the cross-town rival New York Rangers on Tuesday.