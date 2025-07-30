ICE agents training at Islip rifle range spark controversy amid immigration crackdown

A controversy is brewing on Long Island where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are contracted to conduct firearms training at Islip's rifle range.

The town has a large Latino population, and some people in the community say the agency's presence is instilling fear.

"This is not who we are as a community"

ICE agents used the range 33 times last year, and they've used it 11 times so far this year. The agents were recently spotted training outside the rifle range.

Activists, residents and some lawmakers say they are uncomfortable about the town's arrangement with ICE.

"If the federal government needs their ICE agents to be qualified to shoot, they should fund it," Assemblyman Phil Ramos said. "Town property, which is funded by our taxpayers in a community where we are 70% Latino, to me, that is a slap in the face."

Islip homeowner Conrad Harrison and his family want criminals off the streets, but he sees a double-edged sword when it comes to allowing ICE agents to use his town's rifle range, especially because he knows of community residents without criminal records being detained by ICE.

"They are trying to take the right path, and they're still getting swept up in this ICE situation. That's where I have a problem," he said.

"This contract allows ICE to train for raids that are tearing families apart right here in Islip, and this is not who we are as a community," said Ahmed Perez, with Islip Forward.

Town officials say critics are "causing more distrust" of law enforcement

Town officials point out more than a dozen government entities use the facility, and the range has been available to the Department of Homeland Security for the past two decades.

"These partnerships help to ensure the safe use of firearms and proper training. Those attempting to politicize this matter are unnecessarily causing more distrust of our law enforcement agencies, especially in communities that are already vulnerable and underreporting crimes," a town spokesperson said in a statement.

Islip's contract with DHS, which the town board approved in 2021, is set to expire in June 2026.

"My door is open to engage with the town as we have always done. I hope that they reevaluate," Ramos said.

CBS News New York reached out to three people at ICE by email, but has not heard back.