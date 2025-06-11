Flurry of ICE activity across Long Island stokes fear among immigrants

A flurry of U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement activity on Long Island has had a chilling effect on local businesses and even the agencies that exist to help immigrants.

The immigration crackdown is stoking fear.

"The people are scared to come here"

In Riverhead, Rev. Larry Duncklee says St. John the Evangelist Pantry usually serves around 150 families per week. Now, he says they see about 10, and the food and donated clothing sit untouched.

"They're never coming. They're just afraid," Duncklee said.

He says ICE agents across the street from the pantry have scared people away from seeking help, like finding work and legalizing their immigration status.

"The people are scared to come here, and they don't want go out," volunteer Liz Cardens said.

One woman who spoke to CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff got emotional while thinking about her mother, who doesn't have documents and has been a farm worker in the U.S. for 18 years.

"A lot of them unknowingly are here without that proper documentation," Duncklee said.

The local bodega, laundromat and barber shop are empty. One bodega owner said there is not only fear, but suffering.

Churches are distributing know-your-rights cards to immigrants.

"You see them crying. They're afraid," Duncklee said.

"An unjustified show of brute force"

On Tuesday in Westbury, a car carrying federal agents got into a crash near an elementary school, and a crowd heckled them.

On Wednesday morning, ICE agents swept through Glen Cove, where local police say they had no advance warning but were later informed the agents were pursuing four individuals.

Some local lawmakers are concerned about surprise ICE actions.

"You're basically creating a very dangerous situation, in my opinion, for law enforcement, as well as the other residents who have no idea what's going on," Nassau Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whiton said.

Assemblymember Charles Lavine, who represents the area, issued the following statement:

"I learned ICE was in Glen Cove today, as they were yesterday in Westbury. They were involved in an auto accident in Westbury and presented themselves near the Park Avenue Elementary School. The sudden presence of an armed and masked military force in Westbury resulted in a community response in which residents expressed anger over an obviously excessive and aggressive display of force. You and I would feel the same disgust if they descended on our neighborhood. This is now happening in my hometown of Glen Cove. Trump and ICE's ham-handed approach, purportedly designed to rid us of criminals, has instead turned into an unjustified show of brute force. The resulting intimidation and threat to the peace and safety of our communities and the resultant frightening of our children is crudely un-American. I emailed Glen Cove's mayor this morning expressing my grave concern."

Over in Suffolk County, however, Executive Ed Romaine had a different response.

"I understand the fear, but they took a risk when they came to this country without authorization. So if there is fear, it is self made," he said on Wednesday.