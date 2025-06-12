Video allegedly shows ICE agents detaining Hispanic U.S. citizen on Long Island

Long Island native alleges he was racially profiled by ICE agents, detained

Video allegedly shows United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents taking a Hispanic U.S. citizen into custody in Nassau County.

Legal representatives say this is a perfect example as to why ICE shouldn't be on the streets patrolling.

Brentwood native taken taken into custody after vehicle stop

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on June 3.

Elzon Lemus, who was born and raised in Brentwood, was in a car on his way to work as an electrician when the vehicle was pulled over by ICE agents in Westbury.

Video shows the 23-year-old sitting inside the vehicle and asking an agent, "What is this for?"

"You look like someone we're looking for," an agent says.

"Who are you looking for? Because it's definitely not me," Lemus says.

"Let me see your ID, please," an agent says.

Lemus refused to provide his ID because the agents didn't tell him more details. Legal officials say it is within his rights to refuse to show his ID since the agents were demanding it without any reasonable suspicion or probable cause.

"If we don't get your ID, then we're gonna have to figure out another way to ID you, and it may not work out well for you," an agent is heard saying in the video.

Without a warrant, the ICE agent is then seen reaching inside the vehicle and opening the passenger door of the car.

Lemus said he stopped filming after they took him away in handcuffs, and that the ICE agents refused to identify themselves despite being asked for their names and badge numbers.

Lemus said was detained on the street for about an hour and was in handcuffs for about 20 minutes.

"I am a victim because of my race"

Lemus' attorney, Frederick K. Brewington, says from the beginning to the end of the stop, the ICE agents were in the wrong for detaining him.

"I am a victim because of my race," Lemus said.

Brewington insists they were racial profiling Lemus and it was a direct attack on his civil liberties.

"A violation of our laws and rights," Brewington said.

"I was made to feel as though I was a criminal," he said.

Brewington is calling on the U.S. Justice Department to conduct a full investigation.

CBS News New York reached out to ICE for comment and has not yet heard back.

Bill would prohibit law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE

Some local leaders are speaking out about the incident.

"Deeply troubling to see our civil rights being trampled on like this," Assemblymember Karines Reyes said.

"As a former police officer and detective with over 20 years, I know exactly what lawful policing looks like and what it does not look like, and this was not it," said Phil Ramos, Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly.

The Nassau County Police Department did not provide a comment, and it's still unclear whether they played a role. The county is one of the few where local government and police have entered into an agreement to work with ICE.

Reyes is sponsoring a new bill that would prohibit law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE, saying they have other jobs to do.

"There are real crimes, real community issues that our law enforcement should be focusing on," she said.