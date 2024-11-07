Influencer banned from NYC marathon after running 2024 race with camera crew

NEW YORK -- A social media influencer has been banned from the TCS New York City Marathon after running the 2024 race with a camera crew in tow.

Matthew Choi ran the 26.2 mile course Sunday followed by a crew on electric bicycles. The 29-year-old from Austin, Texas posted several videos on his Instagram for his more than 400,000 followers.

New York Road Runners said in a statement Choi violated the group's code of conduct and competition rules. He was disqualified and banned from future races.

"One of the incidents brought to NYRR's attention was that Choi ran with the assistance of two unauthorized people riding the course on electric bicycles, obstructing runners," the race organizers said.

Matthew Choi posts marathon apology

Choi posted an apology Tuesday on Instagram, saying in part, "I have no excuses, full-stop."

"I was selfish on Sunday to have my brother and my videographer follow me around the course on e-bikes, and it had serious consequences," he said in the video.

"With the New York City Marathon being about everyone else and about the community, I made it about myself," he continued. "And for anyone I impacted, I'm sorry. To be clear, this was 100% on me."

New York Road Runners said Choi has the right to appeal, but he said he does not plan to.

"I made my bed, so I'm gonna lay in it," Choi said. "It won't happen again. My word is my bond."

Each year on the first Sunday in November, the marathon draws thousands of runners and millions of spectators from around the world to New York City. This year, Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, won the men's race, and Sheila Chepkirui, of Kenya, won the women's race.

Nageeye completed the course in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 39 seconds, and Chepkirui finished in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 35 seconds. Choi, who played football at Monmouth University in New Jersey, finished the race in 2 hours, 57 minutes and 15 seconds, about 50 minutes behind Nageeye.