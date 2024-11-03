How much prize money do the NYC marathon winners get?

NYC Marathon runner competing with a purpose NYC Marathon runner competing with a purpose 04:51

New York City marathon winners in the men's and women's divisions will each earn six figures for outpacing their competitors in the 26.2-mile race on Sunday.

First-place male and female runners in the "Open Division," which comprises professional and invited athletes only, will take home $100,000 in prize money, according to New York Road Runners, the nonprofit that organizes the annual marathon.

Second-place athletes in each division will earn $60,000. There are also payouts for men and women who finish in the top 10 of their respective categories, based on the order in which they cross the finish line. The prize money for top finishers:

3rd place: $40,000

$40,000 4th place: $25,000

$25,000 5th place: $15,000

$15,000 6th place: $10,000

$10,000 7th place: $7,500

$7,500 8th place: $5,000

$5,000 9th place: $2,500

$2,500 10th place: $2,000

Additional rewards of $50,000 are paid out to runners who break existing course records.

Separately, the top American racers in both the men's and women's divisions will also receive cash awards in the following amounts:

1st place: $25,000

$25,000 2nd place: $15,000

$15,000 3rd place: $10,000

$10,000 4th place: $5,000

$5,000 5th place: $3,000

So-called "Masters," or professional runners ages 40 and up who compete in the "Open Division" are also eligible for prize money based on their finishing times.

First- and second-place runners earn $3,000; third-place runners get $1,000 each.

Professional wheelchair athletes also take home cash if they finish within the top six of their division. First-place athletes in the wheelchair division get $35,000 each and are eligible for a $50,000 bonus if they break the course record.

In addition to doling out cash rewards, the New York City Marathon raises millions annually from tens of thousands of runners who compete on behalf of charities in exchange for entry in the race.

Since 2006, the event has raised $520 million for charity, according to New York Road Runners.