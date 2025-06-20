I-80 in Wharton, N.J. set to fully reopen Saturday after one more night of closures

I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey is set to fully reopen Saturday, but it can only happen after one more night of closures.

All three eastbound lanes are expected to reopen in Wharton Saturday morning. It's four days ahead of schedule. But in order to restore all the eastbound lanes, there will be a full closure Friday night so the road can be paved and traffic stripes added.

The eastbound lanes will be entirely closed at Exit 34/Wharton/Dover/Sparta from 9 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday. The following detour will be in effect:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

At the end of the ramp, stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta/Picatinny Arsenal

Stay in the right lane on North Main Street following signs for Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta

Bear right toward Route 15 northbound/Picatinny Arsenal

At the traffic signal, merge onto Route 15 northbound

Stay left, following signs for Pondview Drive/U and Left Turns

Using both lanes, make a U-turn at the Pondview Drive traffic signal and merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

All westbound lanes reopened last week.

The major highway has been partially shut down to repair a series of sinkholes that started appearing last December and kept developing.

"I am thrilled to see all lanes of I-80 open safely this weekend so we can ensure that New Jerseyans can get to where they need to go efficiently and safely" Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Importantly, I want to thank the thousands of New Jerseyans who have been impacted by these sinkholes for their patience as we worked to secure this roadway. I also want to thank NJDOT Commissioner Fran O'Connor, the NJDOT crews, and the New Jersey State Police who have worked around the clock to open this highway safely."

"With the reopening of all lanes on I-80 eastbound this Saturday, full mobility will be restored on I-80 in both directions ahead of schedule," O'Connor said.

O'Connor said the repairs "are permanent," and that he believes I-80 is now "stronger and safer than it was before the first sinkhole developed. The engineering and magnitude of work that went into stabilizing and strengthening this road for decades to come is truly remarkable."