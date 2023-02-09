Rep. George Santos responds to tense exchange with Sen. Mitt Romney at State of the Union: "It wasn't very Mormon of him"

WASHINGTON -- Rep. George Santos is firing back at Sen. Mitt Romney after a tense exchange at Tuesday night's State of the Union.

"It's not the first time in history that I've been told to shut up and go to the back of the room, especially by people who come from a privileged background. And it's not gonna be the last, and I'm never gonna shut up and go to the back of the room. I think it's reprehensible that the senator would say such a thing to me in the demeaning way he said it. It wasn't very Mormon of him," Santos said.

Prior to President Joe Biden's speech, Romney says he told Santos he didn't belong there.

Romney later said since Santos is under ethics investigation, he "should be sitting the back row and staying quiet."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says if the House Ethics Committee finds Santos broke the law, action will be taken.