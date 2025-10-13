Jewish New Yorkers celebrate Gaza peace plan as they watch videos of hostages being released

Many Jewish Americans in the New York City area stayed up all night to watch the emotional release of hostages on live television after Israel and Hamas agreed to a peace plan.

Meanwhile, on Broadway near 76th Street, posters of the 20 hostages released from Hamas captivity now display the handwritten word "home."

"I stayed up until 4 a.m. I saw that the hostages were moved from Hamas captivity to the Red Cross ... and I woke up at 6 a.m., 7 a.m. to just see the reunions with the families," Nim Shapira, director and producer of "TORN: The Israel - Palestine Poster War on New York City Streets," said.

Shapira, an Israeli American living in Brooklyn, has come to know the posters and several hostage families through his documentary "TORN," which officially qualified for Oscar consideration.

"These 24 hours are the first time that so many of Jews around the world, Israelis and allies, have been able to breathe and put on a smile," Shapira said.

"It's hard to even put into words how joyous these videos are," Josh Kramer, director of American Jewish Committee New York, said.

"The only way forward is coexistence"

It's a mix of emotions. While many are celebrating, there are also people thinking of those whose loved ones' bodies have not yet been returned.

"We have to keep in mind there are still 28 hostages' remains that are held in Gaza. We expect four to be released soon," Kramer said.

The family of Long Island-native Omer Neutra flew to Israel to meet with White House officials, holding onto hope their son's body would be returned.

"This will not erase or ease the pain for the families of the thousands of Israelis who lost their lives from Oct. 7, 2023 up until now. It will not ease or erase the pain for the grieving families of the tens of thousands of Palestinians who lost their lives," Shapira said. "The only way forward is coexistence."