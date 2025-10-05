Optimism reigns at Oct. 7 attack on Israel commemoration in NYC for return of hostages held by Hamas

Demonstrators in NYC strike optimistic tone over potential for release of Hamas hostages

Tuesday will mark two years since Hamas attacked Israel.

As negotiations continue over the end of the war in the Middle East, New Yorkers were making their voices heard Sunday, pushing for the return of hostages in Gaza.

"We are very, very hopeful"

Chants of "Bring them home! All of them now!" echoed through Central Park on Sunday. However, the latest chapter of the weekly marches hosted by the New York Hostages and Missing Families Forum had a different tone.

"We are very, very hopeful. We are hoping that this actually might be the last time that we convene here," one speaker said to cheers.

The march came two days before the two-year mark of the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, and one day before negotiations to end the war are set to be held in Cairo.

Captivity survivor Keith Siegel spoke about the importance of bringing the hostages home.

"I could not believe that I was free, and my other friends are still there. Since then, it has become my life's mission to do whatever I can do to bring them all home," Siegel said.

President Donald Trump spoke about the hostage situation on Sunday afternoon.

"They started negotiation. It'll last a couple of days. We will see how it turns out. I'm hearing it's going very well," Mr. Trump said.

"It's like a never-ending day that we live in"

Ruby Chen is familiar with the terrors of Hamas. His son, Itay Chen, an Israeli Defense Forces soldier, has been held by Hamas since 2023. His condition is unknown.

"It's like a never-ending day that we live in," Ruby Chen said. "It's difficult because Hamas has inflicted the lowest type of physiological terrorism, which isn't giving any indication on if Itay is in their possession."

Ruby Chen has been waiting anxiously for his son's return, and now recognizes their family is closer than they've ever been.

"After two years, I think it's time to get him back," he said.

Ruby Chen said he is hoping his son is returned soon as a part of the Trump administration's ongoing peace deal with Hamas, and praised the president for his efforts.