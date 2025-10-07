Omer Neutra's family hoping Israel-Hamas war is finally at a turning point

The world is waiting to find out whether Hamas will agree to return all remaining hostages.

The Plainview, Long Island family of Omer Neutra, who was kidnapped and killed on the first day of the war, are hopeful this could be a turning point.

The Neutra family still have no grave to visit. They come to a park in Plainview named after their son, where he played and dreamed.

Smart and funny, Omer Neutra was committed to making a difference. An American citizen, he took a gap year before college to keep the fragile peace at Israel's border with Gaza.

"Both of his grandparents are Holocaust survivors," Omer's mother Oma Neutra said. "So the ethos of needing to have a strong Jewish state is something that really resonated with him."

"What he saw was the dire need for protection, as we saw on October 7th," Omer's brother Daniel Neutra said.

The Neutra family spent Oct. 7 trying to reach their 21-year-old son, who was a captain in the IDF.

Omer Neutra Neutra family

"We were following the news that whole night, and the atrocious attacks," Oma Neutra said. "It was exactly where he was."

"There was a ceasefire. Twelve hundred people were slaughtered, murdered, raped and beheaded," father Ronen Neutra said.

"We didn't hear from him. We knew something was really wrong," Oma Neutra said.

That dark day dragged Israel into a fight for its survival. For 421 days, the Neutras had no word about their son.

"His tank was found empty, and all the team members ... were taken out of the tank, forcefully from the burning tank, and dragged into Gaza," Ronen Neutra said.

They finally learned he died that day.

They've listened to heartbreaking voice recordings.

"Omer instructed his teammates to breathe through the air conditioning system so they won't suffocate," Ronen Neutra said.

"This could be finally the turning point"

Of the 48 hostages still Gaza, Omer Neutra is among the dead. Twenty could still be alive. The Neutra family has worked tirelessly for the return of every hostage and an end to the war.

Over the weekend, they spoke at a two year community commemoration event. They said they felt this time might be different.

"This could be, finally, the turning point, and we sure hope so. The moment that ends the fighting, the moment that brings the hostages home and brings a new chapter of peace and accountability," Ronen Neutra said.

A memorial service was held for Omer Neutra, a fallen Israel Defense Forces soldier, Tuesday on Long Island. The Neutra Family

There will ne no happy ending for them, but they believe the release of the hostages is the key to ending the war.

"This war can end tomorrow - today - if Hamas gave the hostages back. So Hamas is holding onto our son and the hostages, but they are holding on to the people of Gaza just as well," Ronen Neutra said. "We hear the suffering. But we don't hear the pro-Palestinians saying 'Hamas, let them go' ... All I hear is chanting 'From the river to the sea,' which is basically calling for the elimination of Israel."

"The catastrophe going on in Gaza is evident, you cant ignore that, but the fact is the hostages are the key to peace in the region," Daniel Neutra said.

The park keeps Omer Neutra's memory alive. His family says their mission will not end until there is peace, which he died protecting.

President Trump met with the Neutra family in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon. The White House says the president is committed to bringing every hostage home.