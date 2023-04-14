Watch CBS News
Homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire in Blooming Grove, New York

BLOOMING GROVE, N.Y. -- Some homes have been evacuated as crews battle a wildfire in Blooming Grove, New York

Round Hill School was also closed Friday because of the fire. 

Chopper 2 was over the fire as a New York State Police helicopter picked up water to dump on the flames. 

The fire started Thursday night and overnight spread near Route 208, police said. 

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been battling large wildfires since Tuesday. 

