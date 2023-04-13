West Milford wildfire partially contained, largest in northern New Jersey since 2010

WEST MILFORD, N.J. -- As fire crews continue battling a wildfire in West Milford, New Jersey, the state forest fire service said Thursday another wildfire in Manchester Township is "100 percent" contained.

The fire, which started Tuesday, reached over 3,800 acres in size and was 75 percent contained Wednesday evening. Hundreds were forced to evacuate, but they have been allowed to return.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Manchester Township – Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire



At 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has achieved 100 percent containment of a 3,859-acre wildfire in Manchester Township on federal, state and private property. pic.twitter.com/0KWhGZTaMU — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 13, 2023

The West Milford fire has been burning since Wednesday evening and reached 140 acres in size, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Dozens of homes are threatened after hundreds lost power.

While firefighters are trying to get the upper hand on several wildfires, the West Milford fire is 30 percent contained, officials said at a Thursday news conference.

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. As of right now we still have no injuries reported at this time that we're aware of," an official said. "We're cooperating with more than a dozen other state, local and county resources at this fire. This is largest fire ... in the northern region of New Jersey since 2010."

Firefighters are also dealing with rough, mountainous terrain. Flames were visible from the woods just off Route 23 near the Charlotteburg Reservoir.

"There's many houses back here, like a lot of people are tucked away in the woods. So I worry for their houses with how thick all the woods are," said Zachary Turner.

Ten homes that were threatened are not currently in danger, authorities said.

More than 200 acres have already been consumed and firefighters are hoping to get a handle on things, but the hot temperatures could pose another challenge.

"It is very fatiguing and you start to see that fatigue set in when you're going day after day and through the night as well, " said Greg McLaughlin of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Fire officials confirmed a firefighter died of cardiac arrest after an unrelated fire in Sussex County. So they're being extremely cautious during this unusually warm weather.