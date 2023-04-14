Watch CBS News
Dozens of homes evacuated in Rockland County as crews battle large brush fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CONGERS, N.Y. -- A large brush fire in Rockland County scorched acres of land Friday, with flames close enough to melt siding off of a home.

It started around 2 p.m. in Congers and spread quickly.

Police say the fire was caused by sparks from a freight train passing through the area. CSX cut service through the area.

EMERGENCY ALERT A CSX train traveling through the Town of Clarkstown, Stony Point, Haverstraw, Village of Haverstraw,...

Posted by Rockland County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 14, 2023

The Clarkstown town supervisor told CBS2 about 100 homes were evacuated.

This was far from the only brush fire Friday. Earlier in the day, a fire in Orange County closed a school and had some people evacuating from their homes, and in New Jersey, a brush fire in West Milford that's been burning since Wednesday is now 65% contained.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 4:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

