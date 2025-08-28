Hoboken PATH station closing for Labor Day weekend due to repairs

A mass transit hub between New Jersey and New York is shutting down for five days to make urgent track repairs.

The Hoboken PATH station will close at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

This marks the second planned station closure this year. Back in February, it shut down for 25 days.

According to the Port Authority, the Hoboken terminal is closing for urgent repairs to the track and the interlocking system that was installed back in February, which officials say has since experienced mechanical failures that slowed down service.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla says scheduling repairs during Labor Day weekend when ridership is relatively low will help reduce the impact on passengers.

Alternate travel options during Hoboken PATH station closure

To help reduce the impact on passengers over Labor Day weekend, Port Authority is increasing PATH service at other stations.

Port Authority says the 9th Street and 23rd Street stations will remain open from 11:59 p.m. Thursday through the long weekend. Overnight closures at those stations will then resume Tuesday evening.

Additionally, PATH customers can get a discounted $3 NY Waterway ferry ticket on the NY Waterway app or at terminal ticket counters.

A free shuttle bus will operate 24/7 between Hoboken and the Newport and Exchange Place stations. The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will also cross-honor service between Hoboken, Newport and Exchange Place.

Passengers looking to travel between Hoboken and the Midtown Bus Terminal can also take NJ Transit's No. 126 bus.

NJ Transit will cross-honor service between Hoboken, Secaucus, New York Penn and Newark Penn stations.

For more details, visit panynj.gov.