PATH Hoboken station to close for nearly a month in 2025 for repairs

HOBOKEN, N.J. — The PATH Hoboken station will close for nearly a month in early 2025 for repairs, the Port Authority announced Thursday.

The station will close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. It's scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The Port Authority says during the 25-day shutdown, it will replace and repair thousands of feet of track of the 116-year-old rail network, plus refurbish the platforms and replace stairways. This shutdown is part of the agency's two-year, $430 million PATH Forward program, which will also protect the system from future flooding.

While this work is going on, the Port Authority says NJ Transit will provide extra No. 126 buses that leave from the same area and travel to Midtown, Manhattan. Additionally, the Port Authority says shuttle buses will be available to get riders to Jersey City PATH stations, and it will also cross honor tickets for the ferries, which will have extra trips during rush hour.

The Port Authority says if the work was preformed in phases it would have involved "years of intermittent closures."

In-person and virtual informational sessions will be held to help commuters navigate the closure. The in-person sessions will be held:

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the waiting room of Hoboken Terminal

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at 2 Montgomery St. in Jersey City

The virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

More information about the closure is available on the Port Authority website.

Commuters react to PATH Hoboken station shutdown: "Oh hell no"

Commuters from all over New Jersey utilize the hub, and told CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner they don't know what they're going to do.

"Oh, that'll be really inconvenient for me," Jersey City resident Belinda Black said.

"Oh hell no, we need that," Brooklyn resident John Alexander said.

"Maybe they don't have to pick the coldest month of the year," one Hoboken resident said.

"If I can't get to the PATH, I can't get to the bus," Jersey City resident Andy Napolitano said.

"I live in North Bergen, but I commute with the light rail and then I take the PATH to New York City," commuter Elena Hernandez said.

Commuters aren't too pleased with the offered alternatives, especially the ferry.

"Those boats get packed. It doesn't move as frequent as the trains move," Alexander said.

"It's going to be cold right by the river," Jersey City resident Andrew Rotunno said.

"Let's hope this one month doesn't turn into two, three years," Hoboken resident Ken Massa said.

Hoboken Councilman Paul Presinzano believes the work will be on time and hopes it doesn't impact businesses.

"My major concern was for my taxi hub here. These are people that are working paycheck to paycheck, and they rely on commuters, so I'd ask the PATH if they can take some look at that. I do feel for some of my businesses here," he said.

The Hoboken mayor said he's confident this will result in "more reliable and uninterrupted service."