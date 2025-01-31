Hoboken PATH station closure starts today. Here's what to know about navigating the changes.

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- PATH train riders are facing a big change for the Friday commute, with the Hoboken station closed for repairs until Feb. 25.

In the meantime, shuttle buses will be running 24/7 to Newport and Exchange Place stations.

What to know about Hoboken shuttle buses

The buses will run every 5 to 15 minutes, depending on time of day.

Weekday schedule:

12 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: Every 15 minutes

6 a.m. to 10:59 a.m.: Every 5 to 7 minutes

11 a.m. to 2:59 p.m.: Every 10 minutes

3 p.m. to 7:59 p.m.: Every 5 to 7 minutes

8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.: Every 10 minutes

Weekend schedule:

12 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: Every 15 minutes

6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: Every 10 minutes

Options for Hoboken PATH riders

Another option for commuters: New York Waterway is cross-honoring PATH tickets, so a one-way ferry ticket into the city would cost $3.

There will also be supplemental PATH train service that runs more often to Jersey City - every 2 to 4 minutes to Newport and every 5 minutes or less to Exchange Place during peak times.

Commuters will also see increased NJ TRANSIT 126 Bus service between Hoboken and Port Authority, but NJ TRANSIT does warn these buses may be more crowded.

PATH riders preparing for the change

Commuters say they hope the repairs don't take longer than they're supposed to.

"It's going to be a pain in the butt, but you have to do what you have to do to get to work," Hoboken resident Carmine Marchionda said.

"My commute is usually easy, but now it's definitely going to be a lot longer, because now everyone's going to divert to Jersey City. I think the Jersey City PATH is going to be a lot more congestion now. It's definitely going to be a lot harder," said Hoboken resident Michelle Enright, adding, "I mean, people will adapt for 25 days. Just, again, if it takes longer than that, it'll be an issue."

Transit officials advise commuters to give themselves extra time as everyone adjusts.

