Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial continues with closing arguments

Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial in New York City will likely be handed to the jury on Wednesday morning, Judge Curtis Farber said Tuesday, shortly before closing arguments began.

Weinstein, 73, was granted a new trial after the state's highest court overturned his 2020 conviction, saying the original judge allowed prejudicial testimony from alleged victims whose accusations were not part of the charges against him.

The defense rested its case Tuesday without Weinstein taking the stand. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, said his client carefully weighed whether to testify and ultimately decided not to.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Defense goes first during closing arguments

After settling some administrative matters, Farber ordered the jury brought in around 11 a.m. He said closing arguments would likely take until the end of the day.

Aidala asked jurors to use their common sense, as he broke down testimony from each of the three female accusers and pointed out instances where he claims they lied.

He argued there was never any evidence of sexual assault and that anything that happened between his client and the accusers was consensual.

The charges against Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein is charged with raping actress Jessica Mann and forcing oral sex on production assistant Miriam Haley and model Kaja Sokola.

During the six-week retrial, jurors heard testimony from all three accusers. Each gave emotional and graphic accounts of what they say they endured.

Mann, now a 39-year-old cosmetologist and hairstylist who at one time had a consensual relationship with Weinstein, was the final accuser to testify. She claims Weinstein raped her at a New York hotel in 2013.

Haley, a 48-year-old former production assistant, was the first accuser to testify. She says Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her when she went to his apartment in July 2006.

Sokola, 39, alleges Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at a Manhattan hotel in 2006 when she was 19 years old. Jurors also heard from Sokola's former roommate.

An ex-aide who worked for Weinstein's production company also testified.