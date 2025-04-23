Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault retrial in New York begins with opening statements

Harvey Weinstein's retrial started with opening statements on Wednesday in New York City, five years after the original trial was a catalyst in the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein is being retried on two charges after the state's top court overturned his 2020 sex crimes conviction. He also faces an additional charge based on an allegation from a new accuser.

It is possible that new accuser will be the first witness called to the stand. She says Weinstein assaulted her at a hotel in 2006. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

Harvey Weinstein looked serious as he greeted the judge

According to CBS News New York's Alice Gainer, who was inside the courtroom, the jury started receiving instructions just after 11 a.m., and it appears there is a lot less media coverage than during the last trial.

Because Weinstein is in custody, serving 16 years for a rape conviction in Los Angeles, he was brought into the Manhattan courthouse by officers and was not captured on camera.

The 73-year-old disgraced movie mogul is being retried on a criminal sex act charge for allegedly forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant at her apartment in 2006, and a third-degree rape charge for allegedly assaulting an aspiring actor at a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

Weinstein looked serious as he was brought in by officers, but he did smile briefly, and said, "Good morning, your honor," to the judge.

Also inside court was Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, at least one woman who testified at the first trial, attorney Gloria Allred and Weinstein's attorney, Arthur Aidala. Imran Ansari, one of Aidala's legal partners, addressed reporters.

"Harvey Weinstein is fighting the charges against him, whether it be here in New York or in California. That conviction is up on appeal. We were successful with the appeal here in New York and we are optimistic about that appeal in L.A.," Ansari said. "What you can take from this is that he has fought from the beginning the charges against him and his not stopping."

Weinstein's attorneys added he has cancer and is not in good health.

What we know about the jurors in Harvey Weinstein's retrial

After a dayslong selection process yielded a seven-woman, five-man jury and five alternate jurors by Monday, prosecutors and Weinstein's lawyers finished choosing a sixth and final alternate on Tuesday. Alternates step in if a member of the main panel can't see the trial through.

Drawn from Manhattan's jury pool, the 12 members of the main jury for the New York retrial include a physics researcher, a photographer, a dietitian, a therapist, an investment bank software engineer and a fire safety director. Others have experience in real estate, TV commercials, debt collection, social work and other fields.

One has a high school equivalency degree. Others have master's degrees. Some have served as jurors or grand jurors multiple times before; others, never.

The main jury is more female than the five women and seven men who convicted Weinstein at his first trial five years ago.