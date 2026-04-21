Opening statements set for Harvey Weinstein rape retrial in NYC

Harvey Weinstein's trial is set to begin Tuesday with opening statements in a Manhattan courtroom.

This is the former movie producer's third rape trial in New York after he was tried in 2020 and 2025. He is accused of third-degree rape of actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room in 2013.

Weinstein, 73, is currently serving a 16-year sentence from a conviction in California. He has been behind bars for a little over six years, but continuously says he "never assaulted anyone."

Jury selection began last week, and seven men and five women were picked.

Weinstein's rape retrial details

This case stems from the 2020 trial, where he was convicted of raping Mann and forcing oral sex on another woman. The New York Court of Appeals overturned the conviction.

Then, he had a retrial in 2025, but it resulted in a split verdict. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Hale and not guilty of assaulting Kaja Sokola. Jurors couldn't reach a verdict on allegations that he assaulted Mann.

The judge upheld the first two convictions but declared a mistrial on the final rape charge after the jury foreperson refused to keep deliberating.

Weinstein was considering pleading guilty to avoid trial in January. But his lawyers said he still maintains his innocence.

The charge carries a sentence of up to four years.

Weinstein reshapes legal team

In February, the movie mogul hired Luigi Mangione's and Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers to represent him. Jacob Kaplan, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos took over for Weinstein's longtime lawyer, Arthur Aidala.

Aidala is now focusing on Weinstein's appeals and pending civil matters.