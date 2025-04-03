Officials say deadly Happy Cat Sanctuary fire on Long Island not considered suspicious

The Brookhaven Fire Marshall has issued a finding in the deadly fire at Happy Cat Sanctuary on Long Island that killed its founder Chris Arsenault.

The cause is officially "undetermined," which means arson is not suspected, and the fire was not deemed suspicious. It's believed it started indoors.

"Cannot rule out a fire caused by propane-fed portable heaters that were in the area of fire origin," Brookhaven Fire Marshall Chris Mehrmann said.

Arsenault had converted his home into a cattery. Mehrmann said the holes cut in the walls and floor for the cats helped the fire spread.

Town of Brookhaven officials say they were working with Arsenault to resolve code violations, though there are no limits on how many cats a homeowner can have.

Arsenault had been planning to move the property upstate.

"Very sad situation"

Plans for a memorial service are still in the works.

"We want everybody to have a chance to pay their respects. We are trying to coordinate something and find a big enough facility," Happy Cat Sanctuary board member Lisa Jaeger said.

Cats can still be seen roaming through the charred remains of the sanctuary. Rescuers have set up feeding stations as they mourn Arsenault and try to rescue some of the 300 cats that lived with him. Strong Island Animal Rescue League has located more than 30 cats they've transferred to animal hospitals.

"Some of them are in critical condition, some of them burned whiskers, some of them burns on their paws, smoke inhalation," said Frankie Floridia of Strong Island Animal Rescue League "Lots of stress. Very sad situation."

Another 150 or so others still alive will be transported to donated warehouse space, starting Friday.

The Suffolk County SPCA is bringing its mobile hospital to the location, and more than two dozen local veterinarians are volunteering to provide medical care.

"We are going to be able to vaccinate them, test them for diseases called feline AIDS and feline Leukemia," Dr. Jason Heller of East Northport Animal Hospital. "Microchipping the ones that aren't microchipped."

Rescuers hope to keep all of the surviving cats on Long Island.