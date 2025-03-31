Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly fire at Happy Cat Sanctuary on Long Island under investigation

By
Carolyn Gusoff
Carolyn Gusoff
Carolyn Gusoff has covered some of the most high profile news stories in the New York City area and is best known as a trusted, tenacious, consistent and caring voice of Long Island's concerns.
Read Full Bio
Carolyn Gusoff

/ CBS New York

Deadly fire at cat sanctuary on Long Island
Deadly fire at cat sanctuary on Long Island 02:11

A man and several cats were killed in a house fire Monday in Medford, Long Island, police say. Neighbors say the property was known as the Happy Cat Sanctuary and housed more than 100 animals. 

Suffolk County police said first responders were called to Dourland Road near Clifford Lane around 7:15 a.m. 

"During the course of the firefighting operations, it was discovered that there was a deceased male inside the dwelling, along with numerous deceased cats," Suffolk County Chief of Detectives Bill Doherty told reporters on the scene.

The Town of Brookhaven and the Suffolk County SPCA responded to remove the surviving cats.

"I've been told that there are an excess of 100 cats, both living and deceased," said Doherty. "We haven't determined the exact number of deceased and surviving cats."

Police have not released the victim's name or his cause of death. The homicide and arson squads are investigating. 

"He went in and he didn't come out"

While the victim has not been identified, neighbors said they heard an explosion and saw the homeowner, Chris Arsenault, running in and out to rescue his animals.

"He kept going back in and out of the house to get cats out, and then he went in and he didn't come out," Happy Cat Sanctuary volunteer Lisa Jaeger said on the scene. 

"There's 150 cats that are still in the back under the structures that he has built. They are safe, they are hopefully not injured," said Frank Floridia, of Strong Island Animal Rescue League.

Those who knew Arsenault said he started rescuing cats after his son was killed in a motorcycle crash 20 years ago. 

Several cat lovers showed up at the scene with carriers, hoping to help relocate the remaining animals. 

Carolyn Gusoff
0037-carolyn-gusoff-circle-button-1000x1000.png

Carolyn Gusoff has covered some of the most high profile news stories in the New York City area and is best known as a trusted, tenacious, consistent and caring voice of Long Island's concerns.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.