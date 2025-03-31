Deadly fire at Happy Cat Sanctuary on Long Island under investigation

A man and several cats were killed in a house fire Monday in Medford, Long Island, police say. Neighbors say the property was known as the Happy Cat Sanctuary and housed more than 100 animals.

Suffolk County police said first responders were called to Dourland Road near Clifford Lane around 7:15 a.m.

"During the course of the firefighting operations, it was discovered that there was a deceased male inside the dwelling, along with numerous deceased cats," Suffolk County Chief of Detectives Bill Doherty told reporters on the scene.

The Town of Brookhaven and the Suffolk County SPCA responded to remove the surviving cats.

"I've been told that there are an excess of 100 cats, both living and deceased," said Doherty. "We haven't determined the exact number of deceased and surviving cats."

Police have not released the victim's name or his cause of death. The homicide and arson squads are investigating.

"He went in and he didn't come out"

While the victim has not been identified, neighbors said they heard an explosion and saw the homeowner, Chris Arsenault, running in and out to rescue his animals.

"He kept going back in and out of the house to get cats out, and then he went in and he didn't come out," Happy Cat Sanctuary volunteer Lisa Jaeger said on the scene.

"There's 150 cats that are still in the back under the structures that he has built. They are safe, they are hopefully not injured," said Frank Floridia, of Strong Island Animal Rescue League.

Those who knew Arsenault said he started rescuing cats after his son was killed in a motorcycle crash 20 years ago.

Several cat lovers showed up at the scene with carriers, hoping to help relocate the remaining animals.