Deadly fire at Happy Cat Sanctuary on Long Island leaves hundreds of cats unaccounted for

Hundreds of cats remain unaccounted for in the deadly fire at Happy Cat Sanctuary on Long Island.

The sanctuary's founder Chris Arsenault died trying to put out the fire in his Medford home, which he shared with 300 cats. In addition to Arsenault, there have been tremendous losses - at least 108 cats died.

The fire broke out at around 7:15 a.m. Monday at the home on Dourland Road. Neighbors said they heard what sounded like an explosion, but Suffolk Police haven't released the suspected cause. The investigation is continuing.

Rescuers "overwhelmed" by outpouring of support

"We have just been overwhelmed with the amazing human beings here on Long Island who have donated their time, their money," said Lisa Jaeger, a Happy Cat Sanctuary board member.

Jaeger and Strong Island Animal Rescue are leading a massive effort searching for what might be as many as 200 surviving cats.

"We know there are a few that are really badly burned, but it's pretty big in there, it's their playing field so have to wait for the right moment to get them," said Frankie Floridia of Strong Island Animal Rescue.

There's been a steady stream of donations, including a medical van from Paws of War.

"I'm trying to honor him"

"When a tragedy like this occurs, don't we all have a responsibility to be here to do what we can?" said Thomas Ronayne of Paws of War.

Some of the cats in need of emergency care have been brought to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island, where they are being triaged, and getting an immediate doses of TLC. Doctors say there has been a wide range of injuries.

"All the cats we have seen so far have just been so sweet and very clearly had been very well taken care of, so just trying to give them all a fair chance trying to find permanent homes to get them to," said Dr. Andrew Lukasiewicz.

Arsenault, lovingly called "Long Island cat man," was building a new, elaborate sanctuary upstate. Rescuers say, however, it's not feasible to send the injured cats there.

"Chris died saving animals. That's what he loved to do. So I'm trying to honor him, to do the best I can to make sure his animals are safe," Floridia said.

The long-term plan is to find, treat and keep all the survivors on Long Island.