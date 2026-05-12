Gov. Mikie Sherrill unveils NJ Transit rapid action plan to improve rider experience. Here's what it does.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Tuesday rolled out a new plan to tackle some of the most common complaints about NJ Transit.

The aim is to take on dirty stations and frustrating delays.

The new rapid action plan

Sherrill's new rapid action plan promises cleaner stations, better lighting and new technology. A newly redesigned mobile app eventually will use GPS to offer more accurate, real-time updates. The agency is also using advanced cameras and AI to boost security.

"To begin tracking and predicting crime patterns in different locations on platforms and stations," NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri said.

"No one wants to ride home on a dirty bus. No one wants to feel unsafe on their train. And no one wants to use an outdated and confusing app that makes it impossible to plan your trip. By prioritizing accessibility, safety, cleaner vehicles and facilities, and upgraded digital technology, this plan addresses the needs of everyone who uses the system," Sherrill said.

The plan is tied to an executive order the governor signed in March, pushing NJ Transit to act fast on rider complaints.

"This plan is a major first step towards a better, more reliable experience for passengers today and a world-class transit system that we're building for tomorrow," Sherrill said.

The plan also includes:

Expanding Wi-Fi across the NJ Transit bus fleet.

Building out a station care team to take care of outlying stations

Improving reliability of escalators and elevators

Creating a real-time crime center

"I don't feel safe here"

Newark Penn Station is the state's busiest rail hub. Riders there say the problems are hard to miss. Trash, lingering smells and safety concerns are top of mind there.

South Brunswick resident Phoebe Pilapil rated the cleanliness of the station a 3 out of 10.

"I don't like just staying here for too long. Like, I'd rather wait outside of Penn Station. Because also sometimes I don't feel safe here, especially like as a woman," Pilapil said.

For riders like Pilapil, the real test will be whether they see and feel the changes Sherrill's calling for soon.

"It could be worse, you know? Anything could be worse," she said. "Could be better."