N.J. Gov. Mikie Sherrill orders NJ Transit to improve rider experience

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is ordering big changes in transit, aiming to give commuters a cleaner, safer and more reliable ride.

On Tuesday at Secaucus Junction, she signed an executive order that pushes NJ Transit to improve the rider experience. That includes everything from station cleanliness to overhauling the app.

"And making sure that people have real-time data. You should be able to look at your app and know if your train's running on time," Sherrill said.

The order requires state transportation leaders to deliver a full improvement plan within 45 days.

NJ Transit will hold public listening sessions and launch a new rider survey.

The agency's CEO, Kris Kolluri, said the order provides him with a clear roadmap.

"That basically will tell the commuters what we and the governor are going to do to implement some of these things that the commuters have been asking for," Kolluri said. "I think that is the kind of road map that has not existed before."

Once the plan is submitted, NJ Transit will have another 45 days to fast-track the top priorities.