Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for federal response to New York's migrant crisis

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says the migrant crisis in New York is a federal issue and too big for the state to handle alone.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported, the declaration comes as the Biden administration announced a new enforcement plan for Venezuelans seeking asylum.

"We really are looking for a federal response to this, to take ownership of a crisis," Hochul said.

With more than 18,000 migrants now seeking asylum in New York City, the governor said Wednesday the problem is beyond the state.

"This belongs in the federal government and that is where the mayor and I are 100 percent in sync to make sure we have the resources, to make sure this doesn't devolve into a real humanitarian crisis," Hochul said.

Mayor Eric Adams estimates the migrant crisis could cost the city up to $1 billion.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella has sent a letter to the governor, formally requesting she initiate a federal response.

"Declare a state of emergency, get the federal government at the table officially, sooner rather than later, and begin to offset some of these costs," Fossella said. "Get a FEMA-like response to a FEMA-like situation here in New York City."

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a new enforcement program for Venezuelan migrants seeking asylum. They will have to apply, have a sponsor in the U.S., undergo screening, and complete vaccinations.

The Department of Homeland Security says the U.S. will accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, and will send those who cross the border illegally to Mexico.

This all comes as New York's shelters once again hit a single-day record with more than 62,000 people. The housing tents on Randall's Island are expected to be complete by the end of this week. The mayor now plans to move 200 families to the Row Hotel in Midtown, Manhattan, adding to the 48 emergency sites citywide.

"We really need the city to invest in homelessness prevention and to also accelerate housing placement," said Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless.

Simone says the issue is worsened by the fact that the average stay in city shelters has now surpassed 500 days.

"The system is certainly at capacity and the city is scrambling to open up new facilities to meet this unprecedented need," Simone said.

The emergency shelters are temporary, but the city and state are preparing to expand to more sites if necessary.