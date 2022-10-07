Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over migrant crisis, says NYC on track to spend $1 billion

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over the migrant crisis.

He said the city is on track to spend $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year to care for asylum seekers from Latin America who have been sent from Texas and Florida by the busloads.

Seventeen thousand have arrived since April.

Adams said the city's right to shelter laws are being exploited for political gain.

"New Yorkers are angry. I am angry, too. We have not asked for this. There was never any agreement to take on the job of supporting thousands of asylum seekers. This responsibility was simply handed to us without warning as buses began showing up," he said.

The mayor issued an executive order for the building of relief centers on Randall's Island, calling on the federal and state government for help.