The Point: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, challenger Max Rose debate abortion, migrants, crime and more before November rematch

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose face off again in midterm elections
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose face off again in midterm elections 03:54

The Point

Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wants to keep her job, but Democratic challenger Max Rose says not so fast. The two are facing off in a rematch for New York's 11th Congressional District. 

It's the most competitive congressional race in New York City. Two years ago, Malliotakis beat Rose, who served one term, to represent voters in Staten Island and a portion of Brooklyn.

Watch Part 1 and Part 2 of their debate on crime, gun laws, immigration, the economy and more with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer in the video players below. 

The Point: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose debate part 1 12:09
The Point: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose debate part 2 07:24

Your Point

Hear from residents in the 11th Congressional District who have strong views about the problems in the nation and their district. 

Your Point: Voters in the 11th District weigh in on the biggest issues 02:10

Exclamation Point

Kramer discusses abortion rights and more with Malliotakis and Rose exclusively on CBS News New York. 

Exclamation Point: Malliotakis, Rose on future of abortion in America 09:05

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point." 

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 2:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

