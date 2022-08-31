Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams, NYPD discuss gun-free Times Square, which begins Thursday

NEW YORK -- New York City and state leaders are speaking out about gun-free zones across the city as Times Square prepares to become a "sensitive area" on Thursday.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more on an announcement made by Gov. Kathy Hochul and city leaders on Wednesday.

There will be a slew of changes coming to New York City starting Thursday, some of which we've heard already, including the ban on guns in the Crossroads of the World.

But there's also an educational component city and state leaders are pushing online and on the air waves to make sure all New Yorkers and those visiting are informed about those changes.

Preparations are underway to make Times Square a "sensitive area," a term used to describe any location throughout the city where it's illegal to carry a gun.

As it stands, the City Council is banning guns from 40th Street to 53rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue, and from 40th Street to 48th Street between Eighth Avenue and Ninth Avenue.

We also now know subways, schools, houses of worship, and restaurants, to name a few, will be listed under the umbrella of sensitive locations.

"As governor, my number one responsibility is keeping New Yorkers safe. That's why when it came down to the Supreme Court decision, we were ready for it," Hochul said.

The governor was joined by Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and other city and state leaders on Wednesday to talk about the changes. Adams made note that it does feel surreal.

"The area is a gun-free zone," Adams said. "Think about that. We actually have to say that in our city."

A gun arrest under this law could result in up to four years in prison. For now, no extra cops will be assigned to Times Square, and there will not be checkpoints for people to enter the area. However, there will be signs in bold writing stating firearms are prohibited.

"The new laws and our zones properly balance the licensees' rights with keeping the public safe, which is what we do. The NYPD is the firearm licenser for New York City and we take this responsibility very seriously," Sewell said.

Looking ahead, the governor says starting on Sept. 4, a person must be at least 21 years old to purchase a gun. Hochul said an education campaign is now active to inform the public about the changes.