NYC Council bill would ban guns in "sensitive areas," like Times Square

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is holding a hearing Tuesday on a bill that would ban guns from Times Square.

It follows a recent Supreme Court decision that threw out New York State's concealed carry law.

The council is looking into making places like Times Square a "sensitive area," meaning you cannot carry a gun there.

This comes as the state aims to make getting a gun tougher for those seeking a permit.

CBS2 discovered 9,187 people applied to the state for fingerprinting for gun permit background checks in the month of August alone. That's a stunning two-thirds increase from the 3,187 who applied in August of last year.

Experts say there's a rush to get permits now before new laws take effect Thursday, because some people don't like the new requirements developed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state officials to offset the effects of the Supreme Court decision.

"This is going to ensure that we have qualitative people that are afforded these gun permits," said Darrin Porcher, a Pace University professor and former NYPD lieutenant.

The new law requires applicants to get 16 hours of hands-on gun training that includes firing and turn over three years of social media posts to prove they are of "good moral character."

As CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer pointed out, there could be a slight problem implementing this. The NYPD might have to hire more people for the gun unit to go through the social media posts, and experts say it's not a good time to do that when all hands are needed on deck to fight crime.

"We're gonna have to acquire more people, more officers in the NYPD from a patrol function into an administrative aspect, and that's a problem considering the upward trend of violence in the city of New York," Porcher said.

Hochul said the new law will also prevent people from carrying their weapons in numerous "sensitive places," including subways, schools, parks and places of worship.

The City Council hearing is set for 10 a.m. to discuss the details surrounding these areas and how the restrictions would work.