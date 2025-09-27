Global Citizen Festival 2025 brings thousands to NYC's Central Park today. Here's who's performing.

The Global Citizen Festival will take place this weekend

The 2025 Global Citizen Festival is being held Saturday in New York City's Central Park, where thousands are expected to pack the iconic Great Lawn for hours of live performances.

This year, the annual music festival features Shakira, Cardi B, Tyla and others. It is organized by Global Citizen, an organization that calls to end extreme poverty, defend the Earth from climate change and demand equal access to nutritious food.

People earn free tickets to the festival by taking actions supporting Global Citizen's mission, according to the organizers. General admission tickets are also available for purchase.

When is the 2025 Global Citizen Festival?

The 2025 festival is Saturday afternoon on the Great Lawn in Central Park. Gates open at 2 p.m.

The concert starts at 4 p.m. and ends at around 10 p.m. There is no admission after 9 p.m. and reentry is not allowed at anytime, organizers say.

Concertgoers may only bring small clear bags or other non-clear clutches or fanny packs, organizers say.

The even will go on rain or shine, and there is rain in the forecast.

The 2024 and 2023 shows both went on despite rainy weather. There was some controversy after the show two years ago, when it poured torrentially and the Great Lawn suffered extensive damage. It prompted calls for future festivals to be relocated.

Who is performing at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival?

Shakira and Cardi B are headlining the 2025 Global Citizen Festival. Other performers listed include Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo and Elyanna, plus a special appearance by ROSÉ.

The Weeknd was announced as a headliner in July, but is no longer performing. Cardi B was then added to the lineup.

The event is hosted by Hugh Jackman with co-hosts Bill Nye, Adam Lambert Danai Gurira and Liza Koshy.

Other speakers include Kristen Bell, Tony Goldwyn, Laurie Hernandez, CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers, Lydia Kekeli Amenyaglo, Fy Rajaonarivelo, Esther Kimani, Omowumi Ogunrotimi, Valeriia Rachynska and Taily Terena.

Can I watch the Global Citizen Festival online?

Yes, there are numerous ways to watch and listen to the Global Citizen Festival online, including YouTube.

