Global Citizen Festival returns to Central Park's Great Lawn. Here's what to know.

Lisa from Blackpink to make solo festival debut at Global Citizen Festival in NYC

NEW YORK — The Global Citizen Festival returns to Central Park's Great Lawn on Saturday. The annual music festival is expected to draw thousands of people.

Despite some rain in the forecast, Global Citizen and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation released a statement saying in part, "We have determined it is safe to move forward based on the current weather predictions, and have approved the use of the Great Lawn for the 12th year ... We are looking forward to a safe and wonderful experience today, rain or shine."

The statement also said, "While we don't anticipate any significant damage, as always, after the Festival, if there are any repairs necessary due to the inclement weather, Global Citizen will pay for the repairs."

In 2023, the festival went on as scheduled despite torrential rain, resulting in damage that forced the Great Lawn to close about a month earlier than usual.

What is the Global Citizen Festival? How do you get tickets?

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival held by the organization Global Citizen, which aims to end extreme poverty. It coincides annually with the U.N. General Assembly.

Those who want to attend the festival earn free tickets by taking actions such as signing petitions, calling local politicians, participating in challenges and more.

Who is performing at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC?

Musicians Post Malone, Doja Cat, Blackpink's Lisa, Jelly Roll, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone and RAYE are headlining the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

The festival is being hosted by actor Hugh Jackman and will feature special appearances by Dr. Jane Goodall and Coldplay's Chris Martin. Additional presenters include Gayle King, Vladimir Duthiers, Bill Nye, Charlamagne Tha God, Danai Gurira, Jordan Fisher, Kal Penn, Sophia Bush and Whoopi Goldberg.

What time does the Global Citizen Festival start and end?

The festival started around 4 p.m. Saturday. Gates will remain open until 8 p.m., and the festival is expected to end around 10 p.m.

Global Citizen has not released a schedule of set times for the participating performers.

Where is the entrance to the Global Citizen Festival?

The west gate ticket line forms at West 72nd and Central Park West, and the east gate ticket line forms at East 72nd and Fifth Avenue. Subway directions can be found on the Global Citizen website. Attendees should expect to go through security screenings.

Central Park West will be closed to traffic between 85th Street and 90th Street due to the festival.

What is the bag policy for the Global Citizen Festival?

Backpacks, including clear backpacks, are not allowed. Bags smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be allowed, along with clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches.

Prohibited items include:

Blankets,

Chairs,

Coolers,

Drones,

Flags,

Pets, with the exception of service animals,

Umbrellas,

Tents,

And selfie sticks.

Bicycles and scooters are also prohibited.