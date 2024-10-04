Move the Global Citizen Festival from Central Park's Great Lawn, councilmember says

NEW YORK - The annual Global Citizen Festival on Central Park's Great Lawn should be moved, a New York City Councilmember said Thursday.

It's the second time Councilmember Gale Brewer has requested the concert be moved.

Thousands turned out to attend Saturday's festival, which was hosted by actor Hugh Jackman and featured headliner performances by Post Malone, Doja Cat, Blackpink's Lisa, Jelly Roll, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone and RAYE.

In 2023, the festival took place during pouring rain, resulting in extensive damage to the Great Lawn and prompting its immediate closure for repairs weeks earlier than its annual closure for maintenance from November to April.

Global Citizen pays each year for all the repairs to the lawn after the festival.

The Great Lawn was again closed immediately after this year's concert - and again, Global Citizen will cover the costs of repairs.

But that doesn't change the lack of access to the Great Lawn for New Yorkers looking to relax in Central Park, Brewer says.

Two week closure for a one day event, Brewer says

"This year, more rain at the Global Citizen Festival risked further damage, the extent of which is still being assessed. But already, the closure of the Great Lawn from September 22 to date has prevented New Yorker from enjoying the space. This is almost a two-week closure in order to accommodate the installation of heavy machinery, barricade and large stages for what is, once again, solely a one-day event," Brewer wrote Mayor Eric Adams in a letter asking the festival be relocated to an arena or stadium next year.

The Parks Department said it "added precautions this year to protect the lawn," including pre-seeding and cordoning off vulnerable areas.

"The rain we saw at this year's concert was minimal compared to last year and we are confident that any impact to the lawn will be minimal as well," the Parks Department said in a statement. "Central Park is not a museum; it's an active space with a long legacy of hosting large cultural events like this one. As with every year, our partners at Global Citizen are fully committed to restoring the Great Lawn to its original condition, ensuring the space remains accessible for parkgoers."

Global Citizen said the efforts this year to protect the lawn "paid off."

"A joint assessment of any repairs needed to the Great Lawn will be made in the near future, but the initial review looks like there will be only very minimal work needed this year," the group said.

Global Citizen says this year's concert resulted in $1 billion in commitments "to improve the lives of millions of people across the world."

"I have never been a fan of the Global Citizen Festival because so little, if any, of the grants are allocated to nonprofits in New York City," Brewer wrote.