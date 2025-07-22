The Weeknd, Shakira to headline 2025 Global Citizen Festival in NYC's Central Park

The 2025 Global Citizen Festival will return to Central Park this September.

The Weeknd and Shakira will headline the Sept. 27 show, which will return to the Great Lawn and be hosted for the 11th time by Hugh Jackman.

Tyla, Ayra Starr and Mariah the Scientist will perform. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This year's festival is focusing on three goals. They are providing energy access for a million people across Africa, providing access to education to 30,000 children worldwide, as well as raising $200 million to protect more than 74 million acres of Amazon rainforest, an area roughly the size of Italy.

Locally, the festival is also aiming to register 40,000 people as volunteers across New York City who will also be able to earn points towards getting festival tickets.

How to get 2025 Global Citizen tickets

Tickets to the show are free, but attendees are required to take actions on those goals to earn them. To learn more about how to do that, download the Global Citizen app or head to their website. Tickets can also be purchased.

Stars speak out about show

"I'm honored to headline the incredible Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this September. Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world. I can't wait to perform, unite, and inspire action," Shakira said.

"The growing impact of the Global Citizen movement touches every corner of the world, and I'm eager to advocate alongside my fellow ambassadors, performers, world leaders, and private sector executives to leave the world better than we found it," Jackman said.

"The time to act is now – because every delay puts more lives and more futures at risk. This is about investment in our future, not about aid," Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said.

When is the Global Citizen Concert?

The concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 27, rain or shine.

Gates will open at 2 p.m., and the concert will start at 4 p.m. and will run until about 10 p.m. Entry to the concert is closed after 9 p.m.

There are no refunds for tickets. Concert organizers suggest people print their tickets, since cell service in Central Park can be unreliable.

If you exit the festival, re-entry is not permitted.

Most bags will not be permitted. Small, clear bags that are less than 12"x12"x6" in size, or small clutches or fanny packs that are less than 4.5"x6.5" are allowed.

Past controversy

In 2023, the Global Citizen Festival took place during pouring rain. The combination resulted in extensive damage to the Great Lawn, which caused its immediate closure for repairs. Global Citizen pays for the all the repairs, but the incident prompted calls for the festival to be relocated.