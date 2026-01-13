Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann due back in court

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to appear in a Long Island courtroom Tuesday morning.

Heuermann's defense team is expected to file some motions on his behalf.

Back in September, Judge Timothy Mazzei ruled all seven murder cases against him will be tried together. His defense team had hoped to split the cases. The judge also ruled advanced DNA testing, which prosecutors say was critical to linking Heuermann to the murders, can be used at the trial. It's the first time such evidence will be admitted in a New York state trial, and Heuermann's defense team blasted the process as "magic."

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was initially arrested in 2023 and has since faced additional charges. Prosecutors have accused him the murders of seven women, dating as far back as 1993. Prosecutors also think he may be linked to more killings.

Heuermann has staunchly maintained his innocence, and his attorney has nixed any sort of plea deal, saying Heuermann is looking forward to his trial.