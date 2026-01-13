Watch CBS News
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann due back in court

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to appear in a Long Island courtroom Tuesday morning. 

Heuermann's defense team is expected to file some motions on his behalf. 

Back in September, Judge Timothy Mazzei ruled all seven murder cases against him will be tried together. His defense team had hoped to split the cases. The judge also ruled advanced DNA testing, which prosecutors say was critical to linking Heuermann to the murders, can be used at the trial. It's the first time such evidence will be admitted in a New York state trial, and Heuermann's defense team blasted the process as "magic."

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was initially arrested in 2023 and has since faced additional charges. Prosecutors have accused him the murders of seven women, dating as far back as 1993. Prosecutors also think he may be linked to more killings.

Heuermann has staunchly maintained his innocence, and his attorney has nixed any sort of plea deal, saying Heuermann is looking forward to his trial. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

