Rex Heuermann's family "piecing their lives back together" 1 year after alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer's arrest

NEW YORK -- Rex Heuermann's family is still "piecing their lives back together" one year after the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer's arrest, the attorney for Heuermann's estranged wife said Saturday.

On July 13, 2023, Heuermann was arrested at his Manhattan architectural office and charged with three of the Gilgo Beach murders. Within the next year, he was charged with three more.

The attorney for Heuermann's estranged wife said Heuermann is the main suspect in a seventh murder.

Attorney for Rex Heuermann's estranged wife speaks to mark 1 year since alleged Gilgo Beach killer's arrest

In the driveway outside their Massapequa Park home, Asa Ellerup, alongside her and Heuermann's two children, stood quietly as her attorney spoke to the media, marking one year since Heuermann's arrest.

"They are collateral damage to the alleged actions of Rex Heuermann. Whether they happened or did not happen, whether he's innocent or guilty, their lives are forever turned upside down," attorney Robert Macedonio said.

Heuermann's estranged wife wouldn't answer questions, only speaking briefly out about her battle with cancer.

"I'm not in remission yet. I have up to three years, then the doctors will see if I'm in remission," Ellerup said.

She was married to Heuermann for 27 years. She filed for divorce a few days after he was arrested.

"The family, although it may fall on deaf ears, does have sympathy for all the victims," Macedonio said.

Heuermann's estranged wife is now part of a new documentary.

Her attorney insists she and her two children were not involved in any alleged crimes, saying they are now focused on rebuilding their lives.

"It's a matter of piecing their lives back together and how they are going to move on," Macedonio said. "Nobody wants to believe their family member, their dad, their brother, their husband would be capable of these kinds of crimes."

Her attorney said the family will stay in their home until the criminal case is over. He said he expects the trial is at least a year away.