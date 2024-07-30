Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann made a brief appearance in court Tuesday as prosecutors turned more discovery over to the defense team.

Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup was also in court, with a support service dog and an attorney, but she did not speak.

So far, Heuermann has been charged in the murders of six women. He's a suspect in a seventh case.

He's due back in court in October.

Heuermann was arrested a little more than a year ago and charged with three Gilgo Beach murders. He has since been charged with three more.

Ellerup's attorney has said Heuermann is the main suspect in a seventh murder.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the killings.

The Gilgo Beach killings took place from the early 1990s until 2011.