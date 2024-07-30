Watch CBS News
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann made a brief appearance in court Tuesday as prosecutors turned more discovery over to the defense team. 

Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup was also in court, with a support service dog and an attorney, but she did not speak. 

So far, Heuermann has been charged in the murders of six women. He's a suspect in a seventh case. 

He's due back in court in October. 

Heuermann was arrested a little more than a year ago and charged with three Gilgo Beach murders. He has since been charged with three more

Ellerup's attorney has said Heuermann is the main suspect in a seventh murder. 

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the killings. 

The Gilgo Beach killings took place from the early 1990s until 2011. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

