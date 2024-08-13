George Santos back in court for hearing on Long Island. Here's the latest on his fraud trial.

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Disgraced former Congressman George Santos appeared in federal court on Long Island on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Santos faces nearly two dozen charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, identity theft and lying to the U.S. House of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty and is free on a $500,000 bond.

His trial was scheduled to start on Sept. 9 but has been pushed back to Sept. 16. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Feds want campaign lies submitted as evidence

The prosecution asked to submit his campaign lies as evidence, including:

Graduating from Baruch College and New York University

Being an accomplished college volleyball player

Having grandparents who survived the Holocaust

Working at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs

Fabricating his family wealth

Stealing from campaign contributors

Prosecutors also petitioned the judge to allow statements from Santos' former campaign manager, Nancy Marks, who pleaded guilty last year to falsifying campaign finance reports.

They also claimed Santos' lawyers may be withholding evidence. The defense turned over roughly 400 pages of documents, compared to prosecutors' 1.3 million pages of records.

Defense asks for partially anonymous jury

Meanwhile, Santos' defense team asked for a partially anonymous jury, citing the "extensive and largely negative media coverage," saying, "jurors could face harassment or intimidation."

Next month, 348 prospective jurors -- whittled down from 850 -- will report for jury selection, and the defense wants each and every one to fill out a 137-item jury questionnaire. The judge dismissed the questionnaire, calling it offensive.

Santos back in court by his former district

Santos was expelled from Congress last December, become the sixth member to be voted out in more than 20 years. After being ousted, he continued to make headlines on Cameo and in a viral interview with Ziwe.

Santos has said he plans to run again as an Independent, challenging Republican Nick LaLota in New York's 1st Congressional District. Santos previously held the seat in New York's 3rd Congressional District, which has since been filled by Democrat Tom Suozzi.